Handicrafts exhibition sweeps Sandalwood celebs off their feet

Bengaluru: The handicrafts exhibition at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is attracting a lot of celebrity guests who are awestruck by talented artisans. Well-known actress Radhika Narayan who visited the stalls, said, "Basically, I am very much inclined towards handicrafts. It is a great initiative of the Karnataka State Handlooms Development Corporation for encouraging the artisans and also providing them TA and DA to set up stalls here.

Today, I visited many stalls and interacted with artisans and it was a great experience to learn and understand from the best artisans who came here from across the country. Let me tell you there are no boundary walls for artisans or creativity."

The exhibition cum sale is being held at White Houzz Convention Hall (next to BDA complex), HSR Layout, Sixth Sector. The exhibition is being organised by the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited. The exhibition features special craftsmanship, elegant paintings, textiles, jewellery and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, another Sandalwood personality Srujan Lokesh said, "Many kids are addicted to mobile phones. It's not very healthy trend. So, I always make it a point to give Channapatna toys to my kids. This is the reason why I rushed to the stalls today. I want every Bengalurean to come and check out the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar." Singer Ramya Vasistha said, "Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa Moudgil is not just an IPS officer but also a role model.

Time and again, she has proved that she will do inspiring things in whichever department she is posted. She is definitely an inspiring role model for women like me. I am happy to know that the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is a great initiative of Roopa. Another highlight is that this a great platform to encourage traditional artisans and waiver of rent for the artisans is a right gesture to encourage them."

The entry to the exhibition which will go on till December 27 is free.