'Har GharTiranga' programme by BJP a big drama: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: By holding 'Har GharTiranga' rally, BJP isplaying a big drama. In fact, no one from the BJP fought for India'sindependence, said senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah here on Monday. He dubbed the ambitious flagship programme of the ruling BJP 'Har GharTiranga' campaign a farce.

Adding on, he slammed the RSS and BJP, and Veer Savarkar, the icon of BJP whohad opposed the tricolour flag. Savarkar is being worshipped by RSS. Did any RSS leader go to prison for their struggle for Independence? Were Sangh founders Hedgewar and Golwalkar jailed for freedom movement? Siddaramaiah asked.

The magazine "Organiser" known as the mouthpiece of BJP had opposed the national flag in the present form. When they had opposed the tricolor then, how are they coming up with 'Har GharTiranga' campaign now? Is it not a farce? Siddaramaiah stated.

Speaking to mediapersons he said "Name one BJP leader who fought forour independence. No BJP leader has sacrificed anything. 'Har GharTiranga' by the BJP is nothing but a drama. They never respect thenational flag. For political gains, the BJP is holding the rally.""The Congress is celebrating the occasion with respect and honour as it is the Congress which brought independence to India," he said.He further stated that it is the Congress which had fought for the country. 'Jan Sangh took birth in 1951. Do they (BJP and RSS) know about the freedom struggle?' he wondered.

On BJP leaders criticising his birthday bash, Siddaramaiah said, "Theyare scared of our growing popularity. Out of fear, they arecriticising us.Even one week after my birthday celebrations they have not stopped talking about it. The party has decided to take up 75 kilometres of padayatra in all districts and taluk centres to mark the occasion, he said.

On the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress leader said, "I have notyet decided on the constituency. When the elections come, I will letyou know the details. Don't be under the assumption that I am going tocontest from Varuna. It is too early to say anything now."

Reacting to Bengaluru's Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan row, he said hedoesn't know if people are planning to invite for the flag hoisting onAugust 15.

He said India may face a situation very similar to SriLanka soon as economic condition is deteriorating.After the BJP came to power, the imports from China have gone up and exports have come down.

The Make in India initiative should have increased exports from the country. There is no meaning for the initiative if everything is brought to India from other countries, Siddaramaiah stated.