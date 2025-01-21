Live
HC bars defamatory remarks against Dr Heggade
The Karnataka High Court has directed Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and his followers to cease making defamatory statements against Padma Vibhushan Dr. D. VeerendraHeggade, his family, and the institutions associated with Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.
Justice R. Devdas, delivering the order on Monday, noted that the defendants had repeatedly violated an earlier injunction issued by the City Civil Court. The court observed that protests and defamatory remarks continued despite clear legal directives prohibiting such actions.
The court emphasised that freedom of speech is not an absolute right and cannot be used to defame individuals or institutions. “If the defendants believe any wrongdoing has occurred, they are free to seek legal recourse but cannot engage in defamatory campaigns through social media or public gatherings,” the court stated.
The High Court also directed the police to take immediate legal action if defamatory comments against Dr.Heggade, his family, or Dharmasthala institutions persist.While Mahesh Shetty Timarodi submitted an affidavit offering an unconditional apology, the court noted a lack of behavioural change.