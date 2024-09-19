HC extends deadline for installing HSRP number plates for the 4th time

Bengaluru: Those who are yet to install High Security Number Plate (HSRP) on vehicles in Karnataka have got relief from the High Court. The number plate adoption deadline has been extended. The court, which heard the petition that the deadline should be extended, adjourned the hearing. In addition, the deadline has also been extended.

A division bench headed by Justices K Kameshwara Rao and K Rajesh Rai heard the petition and adjourned the hearing to November 20. In addition, HSRP has also issued an order extending the number plate implementation date. As per the circular issued earlier by Transport, September 15 was the last day to install HSRP number plates.

Karnataka Transport Commissioner Yogesh said that no coercive action will be taken against those who do not install number plates even after the deadline of September 15 as the application related to the implementation of HSRP is pending in the High Court. He said that the decision to extend the deadline again or penalize the motorists will be taken only after September 18.

The HSRP number plate implementation deadline was extended three times in total. The Transport Department had published a notification in August 2023 making HSRP mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The deadline was initially set for November 17, 2023. The deadline was subsequently extended three times due to slow implementation. Now the deadline has been extended for the 4th time after the High Court order.

According to transport department data, only 26 per cent of the two crore old vehicles in the state, i.e. 52 lakh vehicles, have been fitted with HSRP till the September 15 deadline. Department planned to impose fine of Rs 500 for vehicle owners plying without HSRP number plates after the deadline. The transport department had said that it would impose fines. At present, due to the High Court order, vehicle owners are exempted from fines.