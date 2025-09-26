HC frowns over govt’s delay in bike taxi policy



The Karnataka High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government for failing to frame a policy on bike taxis despite being given a month’s time. The court indicated that it is considering whether to put a stay on the government’s ban on bike taxi operations.

During the hearing, the court stated, “We had directed the government to frame a policy on bike taxis within a month. That has not been done. Instead of addressing bike taxi issues, you are speaking about gig workers.” The matter has now been adjourned to October 15 for further hearing.

Currently, the state government allows motorcycles to be used only for delivery services and not for carrying passengers. Advocate General A.G. Shashikiran Shetty, appearing for the government, argued that since bike taxis are operating without permission, strict action should be taken against such companies.

The ban on bike taxis in Karnataka came into effect on June 16, following strong objections from private and transport associations, citing safety concerns. However, app-based service providers challenged the ban in the High Court, arguing that it affects the livelihoods of thousands.

According to reports, around 1.2 lakh bikes in Bengaluru alone are registered for bike taxi services, while across the state more than 6 lakh riders depend on them for their daily earnings.

The High Court’s warning has once again brought the debate on urban mobility, last-mile connectivity, and gig economy workers to the forefront, as thousands of commuters and riders await clarity on the future of bike taxi services in Karnataka.