HC issues notice to SP over midnight raids on RSS activists
Bengaluru: The High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Mangaluru, in connection with midnight raids conducted on the residences of Hindu activists and RSS leaders in the communally-sensitive Mangaluru district.
A Division Bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt issued the notice on Friday. Senior Counsel Arun Shyam appeared on behalf of the petitioner in court.
The High Court has directed SP K. Arun to submit all related documents concerning the raids. The court further cautioned the police department against taking any action that violates the law.
The order was passed while hearing a petition filed by U.G. Radha, a resident of Uppinangady in Mangaluru district, who challenged the police action.
Radha, a senior citizen, alleged that on the night of June 1, police personnel arrived at her residence and uploaded the photograph in this connection to a departmental app.
She submitted to the court that when she questioned their actions, the police claimed they were acting on orders from
senior officers. She further stated that the officers did not show any documents authorising the action.