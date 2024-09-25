HC verdict blow to CM Sidda, says MP Capt. Chowta

Mangalore: Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta of Mangaluru has called for the immediate resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of a petition filed by the CM against a prosecution order issued by the Governor. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

In a strongly worded statement, Chowta hailed the court’s decision as a significant victory for the BJP, stating it reaffirmed corruption charges long leveled against Siddaramaiah and the Congress party. “This verdict has exposed the truth behind Siddaramaiah’s claims of maintaining an unblemished political record,” said Chowta. “The High Court’s judgment is proof of the illegalities in the MUDA scam, and Siddaramaiah has lost the moral right to continue as Chief Minister.” The BJP leader expressed disappointment over Siddaramaiah’s refusal to step down, accusing him of clinging to power despite the serious allegations. He reminded the public that the Governor had approved the prosecution after receiving legal counsel on the matter, and that Siddaramaiah should have resigned at that point.

“This judgment is a fitting response to the corruption of the Congress government,” Chowta asserted, adding that both the BJP and social activists have been consistently highlighting the involvement of Congress leaders in the MUDA scam. The MP concluded his statement by reiterating his demand for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, stating that “for the sake of Karnataka’s people and the rule of law, the Chief Minister should step down immediately.”

The ruling has sparked renewed political tensions in Karnataka, with the BJP intensifying its calls for accountability from the ruling party.