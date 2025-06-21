HDK can neither win nor form government, asserts Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hit out at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy saying he will neither win nor form a government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Kumaraswamy had called on his supporters to get ready for a BJP-JDS government. I had then replied to him stating that I will present him a suit if he won the election and formed the government in 2028.” He was replying to a reporter who Kumaraswamy’s statement that he wasn’t that poor to take clothes from him.

“The Housing Minister has only transferred the quota of minorities from rural areas to urban area as the number of minorities is low in the rural areas. The quota is not being snatched from anyone to give it to minorities,” he clarified.

“As per the Sachar Committee report, minorities were given quota in rural areas also. But the quota was not being utilised as the number of minorities in rural areas was low. It is now being transferred from rural areas to urban areas. We are not snatching away anything from anyone. As much as 90% of the SC/STs have been given homes. The government can’t provide funds unless they lay the foundation for the house,” he explained.

“Opposition parties are politicising this, let them do it. The government can’t incur losses due to flats lying vacant. We had given the opportunity for SC/STs and their quota was over. We then transferred it to backward classes and general categories. We are a government which believes in equal life and equal share philosophy. Let them discuss our work in the Assembly session,” he added. Asked about B R Patil’s accusation that houses are allotted under Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme only if bribes are paid, he said he was not aware of it.