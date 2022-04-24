Health Experts In Karnataka Expected COVID 4th Wave To Hit In 3-4 Weeks

The health experts predicted the COVID 4th wave which could start in Karnataka in the next 3-4 weeks as the authorities had detected two instances of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original strain, were found in Bengaluru on Saturday.



According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, certain researches found that the fourth wave of Covid-19 could start in June-July and linger until September in Karnataka. He even assured not to panic as the state is prepared to deal with any COVID outbreak.

After two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2 were discovered in Bengaluru earlier in the day, the Health Department stated it was stepping up COVID steps to deal with the growing scenario. The state health department announced that the number of tests in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, will be increased.

The state's health officials are concerned since a higher number of Covid instances are being reported from Bengaluru's Mahadevapura and East Zones, which are home to the majority of the city's big IT corporations and tens of thousands of software experts.

CN Manjunath, director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said he expects a fourth Covid wave might start in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and that the BA.2 variety could be to responsible. However, he claims that if the state is hit by a fourth wave, the number of individuals admitted to hospitals would be lower than before, despite the fact that the sickness will spread quickly.

He claims that because there are no limitations in place, there will be a surge in Covid cases in the next two weeks. He advised everyone to exercise caution. He also advised people not to ignore symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold and to get checked as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 62 new COVID-19 cases earlier this week, with zero fatalities, bringing the total infection to 39,46,484 thus far. The death toll reached 40,057 people.