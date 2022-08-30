Heavy rain creates havoc in Mandya, other areas

Mysuru: Following the copious rainfall since the last 24 hours in several parts of the State, the 10-lane Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway is largely affected, especially near Ramanagar. and Mandya districts. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in a statement said that Bengaluru-Mysuru buses were diverted via Harohalli-Kanakapura-Halagur-Malavalli-Mysuru due to heavy rains in Ramanagara, Channapatna and Mandya.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and local MLA H D Kumaraswamy visited the inundated Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Ramanagar to review the situation. After conducting the review, Basavaraj Bommai instructed the NHAI authorities to clear the drainages . 'We will soon provide temporary relief to those in distress. We are distributing ration kits on behalf of the government' he said. He informed that the government will bear the loss caused to the silk reelers

The CM said more than 2,000 houses in four or five layouts in Ramanagara have been damaged. We provide free groceries for daily life. The silk factory suffered loss, the silk reel was damaged by water. We will compensate the houses within a week. He said that we wll provide immediate compensation of 10,000 for the purchase of utensils and other items.

He said he has asked the estimate about silk damage. The state government will work to cover that loss. We will build a barrier and take action for a permanent solution. He said that they will also construct the road that would be damaged by water entering the municipal area.

CM Bommai visited the area of Ramanagara and visited 100 to 150 ouses damaged at the Bakhshi lake. Later he inspected the damage in Gausianagar. The lake of Tittamaranahalli in Channapatnam taluk has burst and the village of Tittamaranahalli has been partially submerged and life has been disrupted. A care centre has been opened in the village as a precautionary measure.

The troop line Barangay of Ramanagara has been flooded, due to continuous rain, water has entered in low areas . Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, District In-charge Minister Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashok and Constituency MLA Anita Kumaraswamy were also present.

A bridge collapsed on the Bangalore-Mysore national highway took place between Harisandra and Thimmegowdanadoddy in Ramnagar taluk. Vehicular movement has been disrupted due to the collapse of the Harinandra bridge.

Following incessant downpour, the Ramanagara ,Mandya and Chamarajanagara district administrations announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district for Monday.

A private bus bound to Malavalli in Mandya from Bengaluru was partially submerged in rain water at Belagumba underpass near Ramanagar in the morning. About 50 passengers were travelling in the bus at that time. Half of the portion of the bus was under water and the alert locals rescued the passengers through windows.

Most of the travellers who were caught unawares were stranded on the highway, with the vehicles lined up on either side causing traffic jam.

As a precaution, police are diverting the vehicles towards the alternative route near NICE road junction in Bengaluru itself.

Most of the residential areas in Ramanagar are also largely affected. The residents of Tipu Nagar are spending harrowing moments, as the locality is partially submerged under water with water gushing inside the houses. Fearing for life, the residents climbed the terrace oftheir houses seeking help.