Heavy rains in the city till May 8, Bengaluru West faces water logging

Bengaluru: Due to the impact of Cyclone 'Mocha', the state capital Bengaluru was hit by heavy rain on Thursday night. Water has entered the low-lying areas in the layouts of the city's west zone. Roads were muddy in many places. According to the Meteorological Department, this torrential rain will continue till May 8.

In Bengaluru, Cottonpet recorded the highest rainfall of 58.5 mm on Thursday night. A tree branch fell near Bagalgunte Nisarga Grand Hotel and Malleswaram 4th Cross due to heavy rain and wind. Even before the rains, a tree near Marvel Hospital in Koramangala was uprooted by the wind.

Yesterday evening after 7 o'clock it suddenly started raining heavily. It rained non-stop for about an hour and people's lives were disrupted. As a result of heavy rains in the west zone of the city during the night, the layouts there have literally collapsed. There is water stagnant on the roads and traffic movement has come to a standstill. In Lalbagh Road, JC Road, KR Market areas, there was waterlogged traffic on the road.

Areas of west zone under BBMP such as Rajmahal Guttahalli 55 mm, Nayandahalli 43 mm and Kengeri 42.5 mm, Kengeri (2) 41.5 mm, Hemmigepur 41.5 mm, Sampangiramanagar 39.5 mm, Kottigepalya 38.5 mm, Nagpura and Rajajinagar 37 mm, R R Nagar 36 mm, Hampinagar and VV Puram recorded 32 mm of rain each.