Hebbal bottleneck set to ease with flyover expansion

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s long-standing traffic bottleneck at Hebbal is set to ease, as the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has completed the long-awaited Hebbal flyover expansion from the KR Puram road towards Mekhri Circle.

The nearly 700-metre extension, costing around Rs80 crore, is now ready for public use, with limited trial runs already underway. Work on the project began in 2023, and after almost two years of construction, the upgraded stretch is finally ready to open. The expansion covers the route from the airport side of the Hebbal flyover towards Baptist Hospital, increasing the existing two-lane carriageway to a four-lane road. This is expected to greatly benefit commuters travelling from Kempegowda International Airport towards Mekhri Circle, reducing congestion and travel time.

The ramp work from the Baptist Hospital side has also been completed, enabling smoother access for vehicles coming from KR Puram towards Mekhri Circle. Previously, traffic from the airport and KR Puram would converge on the same two-lane stretch, causing severe jams. Given the heavy volume of vehicles from the airport heading into the city, the expansion is expected to significantly ease traffic flow. The Hebbal flyover is a critical link on Ballari Road, connecting Bengaluru to the airport, surrounding districts, and other states — making it one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Officials are confident that once the expanded lanes are open, congestion at the junction will reduce considerably. BDA Commissioner P Manivannan confirmed that while the project was initially planned for inauguration on August 15, the legislative session caused a slight delay. “The expanded Hebbal flyover will be inaugurated very soon,” he said.