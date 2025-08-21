Hebbalkar hints at spl concessions for orphan students pursuing higher education

Bengaluru: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the government is considering granting special concessions to orphan children aspiring to pursue higher education in Karnataka.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Nayana Motamma, the Minister clarified that orphan children face no challenges in admissions up to the pre-university (PU) level. “However, when it comes to professional or higher education courses, these children are treated on par with students from the general category due to the lack of caste or community background. Going forward, the government will extend special benefits to such children,” Hebbalkar assured.

The Minister informed the House that Karnataka has 712 child care institutions (108 government-run, 54 aided, and 550 private). Collectively, these institutions have a capacity of 38,975 children, of which 17,048 children (7,874 girls and 9,175 boys) are currently enrolled. Children admitted include orphans, destitute, and those placed under the orders of the Child Welfare Committee. In cases where caste or family background details are unavailable, the child’s age is certified through a medical report by district surgeons.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar further explained that while education until the PU level is not a concern, the absence of caste certificates prevents many orphan students from accessing category-based benefits for higher education.

“Though a request was earlier made to classify such children under Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, the Social Welfare Department clarified that this is not feasible. Former Backward Classes Commission Chairman, Jayaprakash Hegde, had recommended including them under Category-1. I will consult with the Social Welfare Minister to take suitable measures in this regard,” she said.

The Minister also highlighted that many children from such institutions have successfully risen to prominent positions, securing government jobs, private employment, and even establishing themselves in self-employment ventures.