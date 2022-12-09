HEID, BMRCL announce to start operation of Battery Swap Service at BMRCL Metro Stations

Bengaluru: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s subsidiary for battery swap service, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of Government India and Government of Karnataka, announced of Honda e:swap services, which is operated by HEID at the BMRCL Metro stations.

In November 2021, HEID was established to begin battery swap service in India starting with electric auto rickshaws. HEID's battery swap service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being setup across the selected cities and swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones. The use of this service will significantly reduce drivers' initial cost to purchase EV as well as reducing concern about range anxiety and running out of batteries.

HEID and BMRCL signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of E-mobility and have affirmed the mutual commitment through developing its swap station network. HEID has already set up Honda e:Swap station at 5 BMRCL stations (KR Market, National College, Banashankari, Trinity, Baiyappanahalli stations) in Bengaluru and started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which are compatible with Honda Mobile Power Pack e. This partnership would accelerate the penetration of e-mobility in the last and fast mile connectivity and contribute into a cleaner and greener future.

HEID vision is to create the largest battery swapping station network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Furthermore, based on the success in Bengaluru city, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.

Inauguration ceremony has been held on 7th December 2022, where both parties celebrated the progress of partnership and reaffirm mutual determination to realize carbon neutrality and the greener future of Bengaluru city by pursuing electrification of small mobilities. The President and CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, Kiyoshi Ito said, "HEID would focus on three actions, which are expanding its battery swap network in Bengaluru, ensuring the reliable service with a highly integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting vehicle manufacturers who are developing EV that utilizes Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. Partnering with BMRCL in setting up the Honda e:Swap station network, would provide the comfort of cleaner and greener first & last mile connectivity to metro users."

The Managing Director, BMRCL, Anjum Parwez said that, "People will adopt to eco-friendly mobility services, if required setup are delivered. In line with Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Storage Policy 2017 and to encourage such setups, BMRCL is happy to have partnered with Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) for providing the State of the Art Honda e:Swap stations at 5 Metro Stations. Such charging infrastructure will not only facilitate metro commuters to adopt to e mobility as their first and last mile connectivity, it will also facilitate other e mobility vehicle users to become partners for a Greener Bangalore."