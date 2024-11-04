Hero MotoCorp Records Highest-Ever Festive Sales, Registers 13% Growth

Bengaluru: Hero MotoCorp, leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, reported its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive season starting from Navratri. The company sold over 15.98 lakh units, marking a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Sales growth was recorded across both urban and rural markets in India. The 125cc motorcycle segment, led by the Xtreme 125R, played a significant role, along with consistent contributions from the 100cc segment.

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle brand, VIDA, achieved 11,600 retail sales during this period. The company has been expanding the VIDA network through Hero Premia and Hero 2.0 outlets, with a strategic focus on the top 30 towns. Future plans include expanding the product lineup to support continued growth.

Sales of the Harley-Davidson X440 crossed 2,800 units. Hero MotoCorp aims to increase the Premia network to over 100 locations by the end of the fiscal year to boost the accessibility of this brand.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, noted that the company achieved record festive retail sales for the second year in a row. He attributed this to customer trust and highlighted the balanced growth observed across rural and urban markets. Gupta expressed optimism about sustaining the momentum through the remainder of the year.