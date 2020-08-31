Hic, hic, hurray! Pubs, bars to open from September 1

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has allowed bars and pubs to operate from September . State excise minister Nagesh said they should allow only 50 per cent seating capacity.

The bars and pubs can fill only half their capacity. They have to maintain social distance and take other standard precautionary measures for Covid-19," the ministe said, adding that a detailed set of guidelines would be issued on Monday.

Earlier, the minister had stated that the excise revenue in the state has come down by 50% resulting in a loss of Rs 3,000 crore due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highly placed sources said the CM had already cleared the file to permit bars and pubs to open from September 1.

The opening of bars and pubs comes at a time the city has cumulatively reported 1,24,442 cases and 1,911 deaths till date due to the coronavirus. There are currently 37,315 active cases in Bengaluru, with 285 patients being admitted to ICUs in the city.

On July 20, the CM had sought the Centre's permission for further permissions to open up more economic activity.

Although most activities are allowed, the government is yet to allow cinema theatres and multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, bars and pubs to restart operations.

On May 9, the Karnataka government Friday allowed the sale of liquor in hotels, bars, restaurants, and clubs at retail price, till May 17 through takeaway facility only.

Only about 4,500 standalone liquor stores could sell whereas bars, restaurants and stores located in shopping complexes and malls continue to be shut to ensure adequate social distancing. Liquor stores were allowed to sell only three bottles of spirits and six bottles of 650 ML beer or 12 bottles of 330 ML beer per person.

The conditions laid down by the government include the sale of sealed bottles only while maintaining social distancing during the sale and wearing of masks.

Transporting liquor stocks to CL-2 (MRP) outlets is allowed, the order said adding that permission is not applicable to outlets in containment zones.