High Court hears H D Kumaraswamy land grabbing case

Bengaluru: A hearing took place in the High Court regarding the allegations of land grabbing involving former Chief Minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former MLA D.C. Tammanappa near Kethaganahalli, where the court expressed frustration over the lack of submitted reports. The court criticized Rajendra Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, who appeared for questioning, stating that if he couldn’t submit a report, he should be sent where he belongs, implying a stern reprimand.

The division bench led by Justice K. Somasekhara, whichheard the contempt petition filed by S.R. Hiremath, head of the Social Transformation Community, pointed out that the respondents, being in high positions, had done nothing over the past five years. The court stated, “You have done nothing for five years. I will give you another two weeks. If you cannot do this, I will send you where you belong. Spending fifteen days in jail will do you good,” taking a strong stance.

The High Court questioned Rajendra Kumar about what actions had been taken. In response, he elaborated on the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) among other measures. However, the court was not satisfied and insisted on a report detailing the actions taken to be submitted by February 21.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his relative D.C. Tammanappa are accused of illegally acquiring more than 14 acres of government land in various survey numbers in the Kethaganahalli area of the Bangalore Rural district, as alleged by the late former MP G. Madagouda, who filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. In 2014, the Lokayukta had ordered the Revenue Department to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The High Court had also emphasized this order, but the court was informed that the order had not been complied with. Hiremath filed a contempt petition regarding this matter, leading the High Court to direct the government to submit a report on the actions taken.

The High Court is now frustrated at the lack of a proper report thus far.