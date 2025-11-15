High Court judges call for organized effort to eradicate devadasi practice

Raichur: Eradicating the regressive devadasi practice can only be achieved through a “concerted and organized effort,” stated Chief Justice of the High Court and Principal Patron of the State Legal Services Authority, Vibhuh Bakru, while addressing a massive health camp and legal literacy program organized at Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandira in Raichur on Saturday. The event was held under the aegis of the State Legal Services Authority, Raichur District Legal Services Authority, district administration, and the Raichur District Bar Association.

Speaking at the occasion, Justice Bakru emphasized the need for coordinated action by the police, non-governmental organizations, and media to eliminate the exploitative practice. He highlighted that surveys have already been conducted to assess the current status of former devadasis in the state. “In Manvi, Sindhanur, Maski, Sirwar, Devadurga, Lingasugur, and Raichur taluks alone, there are 3,433 devadasi families. Mere legislation is insufficient—what is required is a collective pledge to uproot this practice,” he said.

Justice Bakru also pointed out that the devadasi tradition persists in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, prompting a national survey by the National Human Rights Commission. “Strong laws alone will not suffice; the effectiveness of enforcement will determine the success of eradication efforts,” he added.

Speaking alongside him, High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Raichur District, M.G. Shukure Kamal, explained the historical context: “Originally, the devadasi system involved dedicating women to temple service, where they performed rituals and adorned deities. Over time, however, it degenerated into a form of exploitation.” He urged society to unite in removing this inhumane tradition once and for all.

Justice Anu Sivaraman, Executive Chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, stressed the importance of political will and dedicated government funding to eliminate the devadasi system. “The Legal Services Authority will provide all possible support to achieve this goal,” she added, appreciating the efforts of the Raichur district administration and legal authorities in organizing the initiative.

Activist Mokshamma shared her perspective on the ground realities: “The practice, originally intended for temple service, was misused to exploit women sexually, and it spread to villages. We have been fighting collectively to abolish this practice and have submitted demands regarding housing, employment, and pensions to the government.”

During the event, the district panchayat distributed official sanction letters to Huligemma and Yallamma. Certificates recognizing Sarojamma, Narasamma, and Ramavva as former devadasis were also presented. Ramamma and Basamma received certificates related to income-generating activities, while Lakshmi and Krishnadevi were issued orders from the Labor Department.

The event marked a significant step in combining legal awareness, administrative action, and social activism to uproot the exploitative devadasi system and support affected families in Raichur.