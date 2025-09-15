Himalaya Wellness, Say Trees, and Indian Army come together in a Collaborative Greening Initiative

Bengaluru: Over 500 saplings were planted at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru in a collaborative drive involving Himalaya Wellness Company, Indian Army, and SayTrees Environmental Trust. The initiative saw active participation from Army personnel and volunteers from Himalaya, contributing to local biodiversity and enhancing green cover in the city.

The saplings included yellow and pink trumpet trees among others.

Officers from the HQ K&K Sub-Area appreciated the effort towards conservation and nurturing greenery and conserving biodiversity at the Parade Grounds.

KG Umesh, Director–HR at Himalaya Wellness Company, said, "We have made conscious efforts to deepen our commitment to care for the Earth by conserving biodiversity and safeguarding the environment. Planting trees is more than an environmental act—it is about safeguarding ecosystems, creating green spaces, and engaging communities. Initiatives like these, undertaken with the Army and NGOs, help build awareness and promote active participation in conservation."

Lt Cdr Deokant Payasi (retd.), Trustee and CEO at SayTrees Environmental Trust, added, "Partnerships like these strengthen urban and community greening initiatives and demonstrate the impact of collective action in conserving biodiversity."

Over the past decade, Himalaya Wellness Company has planted a total of 1.5 million trees across India, which includes 10,70,000 saplings in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and biodiversity hotspots of the Western Ghats.

In Karnataka, the Company has nurtured a forest ecosystem in Chintamani with over 1,10,000 saplings, and more than 2,20,000 saplings across Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, spanning 100+ species, including 25+ species listed as threatened by IUCN and endemic to the Western Ghats, such as Arenga wightii, Canarium strictum, Calophyllum apetalum, Cinnamomum zeylanicum, Dipterocarpus indicus, and Syzigium travancorium.

Additionally, 1,00,000 mangroves have been nurtured along the coastal belt of Kumta, supporting shoreline protection, marine life, and ecological balance.

In 2024, Himalaya Wellness Company crossed the one million tree milestone nationwide and pledged to plant five million trees by 2030. By the end of 2025, the company aims to plant five lakh trees across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, continuing efforts to engage communities, NGOs, and authorities in preserving India’s biodiversity.