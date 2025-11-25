Hindu organisations form nationwide coordination panel in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Over 25 leaders representing various Hindu organisations convened in Mangaluru to launch the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, a new coordination body aimed at uniting groups under a common platform to address increasing incidents of alleged attacks on Hindus across the country.

The meeting was held at Matru Bhavana in Bunts Hostel, where representatives discussed the need for collective action instead of fragmented responses. Speakers expressed concern that assaults on Hindus were reportedly increasing, citing incidents in Shivamogga and Karkala, where individuals were allegedly targeted due to their religious identity. “Such incidents are happening repeatedly, and organisations must stand together,” speakers said.

Participants highlighted that numerous Hindu organisations have been working independently, but in situations of large-scale attacks or public mobilisation, unified and coordinated movements were necessary. The proposed coordination body will function as a central platform under which various organisations can come together for protests, representation, and policy engagement.

The Samiti also intends to engage with governments to raise community issues with a united voice. “We need a strong, influential platform capable of exerting pressure on authorities,” organisers stated. This consolidation, they added, would help combat cases of alleged discrimination and violence more effectively.

Those present at the launch included Radhakrishna Adyantaya of Hindu Jagarana Vedike; Ashok Shetty, patron of Samskara Bharathi; Janardhana Arkula of Hindu Yuva Sena; Surendra and Yogesh of Hindu Seva Samiti; Mithun Poojari of Bajrang Dal; L.K. Suvarna and Rajesh Pavithran from Hindu Mahasabha; and businessmen Satish Shetty, M.J. Shetty, and Prashanth Kanchan, among others.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to conduct future coordination activities under the banner of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti.