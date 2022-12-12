Hindutva Activists In Karnataka's Mangaluru Have Threatened Two Muslim Youth

Two Muslim teenagers who were in company with the Hindu girls were allegedly intimidated by Hindutva activists on Saturday night at Urwa Station limits in Mangaluru in yet another instance of moral policing. The victims claimed they were out for the meal in the night when the incident happened at about 11.30 p.m. According to sources, the girls are from Uttar Pradesh, and one of them is reportedly minor.



Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar claimed that no case has been opened as that the parents of the girls had decided not to file a complaint. He also explained that the victims had claimed as they were not assaulted but were further interrogated by the accused as a result they thought to withdraw the case.