HM Parameshwara seeks internal report from police dept on case status

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday sought an internal report from the Police Department after Ranya Rao, Kannada actress and daughter of the senior IPS officer in the state, was arrested in connection with the gold smuggling worth crores of rupees.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara said, “The investigation is underway. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating the case. Unless and until, they come out of definite information, I would not be able to react to the incident.”

Parameshwara said: “We discussed the matter with the police chief. The department has asked him to look into it and they will definitely get some information.” “I will be speculating if I say something. DRI is a central agency,” he said, claiming that if the Police Department had been probing it, they could have information. When asked about reports suggesting the Rao misused the protocol, the Home Minister stated that all claims have to be investigated. Investigations by the DRI revealed that the 31-year-old actress used an unusual method to evade security checks.

She attached 14 gold bars to her thighs using adhesive, wrapped them with tape, and concealed them under a crepe bandage. So far, authorities have seized 17.29 kg of gold and cash in the case. Rao was apprehended on Monday night upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on an Emirates flight from Dubai. Authorities say Rao exploited her father’s position -- Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation) -- to avoid scrutiny at the airport.

Upon landing, she would reportedly call police personnel to pick her up, who then escorted her home. Officials are now probing whether any police officers were complicit in the smuggling network.

Following her arrest, the DRI raided her upscale Lavelle Road apartment in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where she paid Rs 4.5 lakh rent. The search led to the discovery of additional gold and cash, taking the total seizure to Rs 17.29 kg of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

Her father, Ramachandra Rao, has distanced himself from the case, stating they have not been in touch since her marriage four months ago. Ranya Rao, known for her role opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in ‘Maanikya’, has also acted in other South Indian films. She was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue to find out the smuggling network and possible accomplices.