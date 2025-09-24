Home Minister assures protection for Chinniah’s family

Tumakuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has assured that the police will provide protection to the family of CN Chinniah, the main complainant in the ongoing Dharmasthala mass grave case. The case, being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has drawn widespread attention and raised concerns about the safety of complainants and witnesses.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “If we come across any situation where protection is necessary, we will certainly provide it,” highlighting the ongoing nature of the probe at Dharmasthala. He added that the police and investigating agencies are committed to ensuring that individuals assisting in uncovering the facts are not subjected to threats or harassment. CN Chinniah, a resident of Dharmasthala, first brought the mass grave allegations to light, prompting the state government to set up the SIT for an impartial inquiry. His family had earlier expressed concerns over possible intimidation, given the sensitive nature of the investigation and the high-profile individuals potentially involved.

The Home Minister noted that any person facing difficulty or risk in cooperating with the authorities would be provided with appropriate protection. He emphasised that safeguarding the complainant’s family is crucial to ensuring the integrity of the investigation and maintaining public confidence in law enforcement.

The assurance comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Dharmasthala case, with activists and local residents closely monitoring developments. Authorities continue to investigate the allegations thoroughly, while also addressing concerns related to acwitness safety.