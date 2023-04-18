Honoring a Life: Young Engineer's Organs Donated to Save 7 Lives

Bengaluru: A young software engineer's life was cut short tragically due to a road accident in Ramnagar, Bangalore. Sanjana Parthasarathi, a 25-year-old from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, had recently completed her engineering degree and had started working in the electronic city of Bangalore.

On March 19th, Sanjana was returning from a picnic with her friends near Ramnagar when the bike she was riding as a pillion skidded and she fell on a road breaker. Despite wearing a half-helmet, she sustained severe head injuries and was immediately shifted to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals for treatment. After undergoing surgery in an attempt to save her life, she remained in a critical condition and was declared brain dead on March 23rd.

Sanjana's parents, a retired railway officer and a school teacher, were devastated by the loss of their daughter but decided to honor her memory by donating her organs to save others. "Our daughter Sanjana was a kind and compassionate person who always cared for others," said her parents, P Ganga and G Parthasarathy. "Even in death, she has given the gift of life to others, and we take solace in the fact that a part of her lives on in them. We hope that her story inspires others to consider organ donation and make a difference in the lives of those in need."

"Sanjana was the best sister anyone could ask for. Her final act of kindness has left a lasting impact on us all," said Sambhavi Parthasarathy, Sanjana's sister.

Recently, Sanjana's liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas were successfully donated to seven patients, giving them a new lease of life. The organ donation procedure took place at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bangalore, where the hospital staff facilitated the donation process with great care and professionalism, providing support to the grieving family throughout.

The recipients of the organs are grateful for the selflessness and generosity of Sanjana and her family. Their donation has given seven people a second chance at life, and their kindness will never be forgotten. The tragedy of Parthasarathi's accident has been transformed into a story of hope and inspiration, highlighting the importance of organ donation and the positive impact it can have on the lives of others.

The Chief Grief Counselor and Transplant Co-Ordinator at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Sarala Anantharaj, emphasized the importance of wearing a full helmet while riding a two-wheeler. "We urge everyone to take road safety seriously and ensure that they wear proper protective gear while riding a bike. A full-face helmet can significantly reduce the risk of head injuries in case of an accident, which can ultimately save lives," she said.