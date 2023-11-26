Hoodi Rly station-Kodigehalli stretch

Bengaluru: Over 10,000 residents and five times that transit traffic on Hoodi Railway station of Kodigehalli- travel to their work and back in perilous conditions day in and day out for the last 2 years. Thanks to the colossal neglect of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) the 2 kilometer stretch is left unfit for safe motoring.

According to the various resident organisations living on this stretch, several petitions have been submitted to both BBMP and BWSSB in the last two years, but in vain. “This stretch connects the high-traffic arterial roads leading to ITPL Sadamangala and Hoodi Junction; it will be undermining to say that the road has potholes, it will be appropriate to say that there are patches of the road in one big pothole stretching to two kilometres” rues Dinesh a resident who is pained to see his family, neighbours, friends and people from his colony travel in highly challenging condition.

The Whitefield ward committee along with neighbouring ward committees are planning to hold a silent march on this road in an attempt to draw the attention of the BBMP and BWSSB soon.

According to traffic police sources, there are over 50,000 people travel through this road in various types of vehicles including BMTC buses, autorickshaws, two-wheelers, and private cars on a day-to-day basis. At the end of the road towards Hoodi, there is an underpass that gets jammed due to the slow-moving traffic. as a result, the time taken to cross the stretch is to the tune of 20 to 30 minutes in peak hours.