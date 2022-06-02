Hospital conducts simulation training for medical students in treating blast victims

Bengaluru: Two leading and pioneering medical institutes -- Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre (VIMS) and Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) – recently conducted an advanced workshop for training medical and paramedical personnel in 'surgical-cut suit simulation' and 'multi-casualty' trauma to treat victims of bomb explosions.

Theguests on the occasion were VIMS chairperson DalavaiAKalpaja, Dalvkot president Dr Mahesh Kottapalli, and Dr Parvin Kotwal, in charge of VASA Centre.

During the workshop, an emergency of a bomb blast was enacted to demonstrate real-time emergency treatment and surgery procedure on patients with traumatic and life-threatening injuries. This was done using surgical cut suits and trauma training models. The workshop enabled healthcare and non-healthcare professionals to respond to traumatic events from the point-of-injury triage and treatment on the way to the transition of care and surgical intervention in mass patient safety, which helps to improve trauma management skills.

The aftermath of a bomb blast is traumatizing to those witnessing and experiencing it. In such medical emergencies, there must be no place for medical injuries or errors. Therefore, healthcare providers, public-service people and the common people, too, should get proper education in disaster management.

In this regard, VIMS) and VASA conducted the 'train the trainers' workshop. Multi-casualty trauma incidents are a challenge as much for victims as for healthcare providers. A well-trained healthcare worker can minimize medical injuries and errors to save a patient's life.

VASA is Southeast Asia's largest, most comprehensive, multi-disciplinary medical simulation centre that provides simulation and skill-based advanced medical training. Sitting on 31,500sqft of land, VASA is equipped with cutting-edge human-patient simulators, surgical simulators, ultrasound simulators, ambulance simulation training zone, surgical cut suits and trauma training models, among others. This is a perfect hands-on alternative to real patients. It trains 350 healthcare students, practitioners and consultants at any point in time. A rare, advanced and complex training institution with high-fidelity manikins to provide real-time experiences.

The 1,600-bed multi-specialty Vydehi hospital, with round-the-clock emergency unit, critical-care unit, blood bank, laboratories, ambulance service, and highly qualified healthcare professionals provides global-standard treatment and healthcare services.