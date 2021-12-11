Hubballi Airport In Karnataka Will Launch An App-Based Taxi Service

Arriving air travellers at Hubballi Airport may soon have access to an app-based taxi service right on the airport grounds, making for a more convenient journey. Passengers sometimes used scramble to find a taxi at a reasonable price to go to their destinations because there was no app-based taxi service at the airport. Many taxi drivers overcharged the passengers, thus the passengers had to haggle with them. As a result, many airline customers demanded that the airport authority officials provide uniformity to the cab service within the airport grounds.



Several travelers expressed their experiences. Sunil Nalavade, a city businessman, claimed that when he returns to Hubballi after a business trip, taxi drivers want extra money to get him only 5-6 kilometers from the airport. They have a union, and the majority of the drivers want the same pay. They fight with the taxi driver when we hire one from the outside. As a result, we are compelled to pay the sum that they want in order to reach our goals. According to another traveler, many air travelers arriving from different places struggle to acquire a reasonable price due to unlicensed taxis charging more money. The police appear to be mute observers during the quarrels between the drivers and passengers.

The Airport Authority of India finally solicited suitable agencies to compete in a tender to fix and resolve the problems. The winner of the tender will be permitted to operate from the airport to other sections of the city for three years.

According to a senior airport official, they will give space inside the terminal building and at the pick-up point, and the taxi service provider that won the concession will be able to operate from those locations. Passengers will be able to book taxis ahead of time and will not have to wait for a taxi once they arrive.