Huge increase in income of Kukke Subrahmanya temple

Bengaluru: There has been a huge increase in the income of Sri KukkeSubrahmanya Temple in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which is famous for its history in Karnataka. The annual income for the year 2024-25 has increased by Rs 155.95 crore.

Last year, the annual income was Rs 146.01 crore. This means that this time the income has increased by Rs 9.94 crore compared to last year. With this, Sri KukkeSubrahmanya Temple has again become the richest temple in the state.

There has be en a huge increase in the income of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple year after year. Last year too, it was at the first place. This time too, due to the increase in annual income, Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has secured its first place again. It is said that the income of Kukke Temple is likely to increase due to the Shakti Yojana.The Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple comes under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. Kukke Sri Subrahmanya is a major temple for Nagaradane, and thousands of devotees from Karnataka and other states visit it every day. The total income from various services and other sources, including snake rituals, is Rs 155.95 crore.

The total expenditure of the temple is Rs 79.82 crore. Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple is at the first place in the list of temples earning the highest income, followed by Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar district. The income of this temple is Rs 31 crore. Similarly, Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple is at the third place with an estimated income of Rs 20 crore.