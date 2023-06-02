Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga math school

Tumakuru: The school enrollment process is currently going on at Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, which is famous for Trividha Dasoha (food distribution) . Like every year this time also students are running out for admission. It is common to see parents from remote northern Karnataka areas waiting to enroll their children in the Math. Every year 10,000 children are provided free meals, accommodation and education by the Math. It is not possible to enroll additional children beyond this. The reason for this is lack of housing facility. Students are coming for enrollment in 8th and 9th class in large numbers. This is becoming a big challenge for the management of the Math. Therefore, the management team of the Math is thinking of making an alternative arrangement for the additional students.



Late Pontiff Shri Shivakumara Swamiji had created such an outstanding system with the good intention of providing quality education and rites to most of the poor children of Northern Karnataka including Gadag, Bidar, Koppal, Bagalkote, Haveri, Belgaum. Thousands of students have already got good education and shaped life from the Math. The state government has expressed the hope that additional basic facilities should be provided to the students who are enrolled additionally. For this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Public Works Department to continue the work of tender process for the construction of a dormitory building in the premises of the Math.

Soon after the new government formation, chief minister Siddaramaiah has stalled all the developmental works sanctioned by erstwhile BJP government for verification. Followed by orders the PWD authorities stalled the tender process worth rs 9.90 crores of Siddaganga math for construction of large students hostel. The chief minister, after examining the request submitted by the department regarding the continuation of the tender process for the work in the interest of thousands of students who are studying in the Math, told the Public Works Department to consider it as a special case and continue it.

On the other hand, it is the wish of the parents that if they study in the Math, their children will get good culture and education. So they are pleading with Swamiji to enroll the children in the Math school..