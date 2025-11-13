I founded Kaginele Peetha to empower the oppressed

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the Kaginele Peetha was established to represent and empower all oppressed communities, reiterating his long-standing opposition to the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) and its ideology. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new building of the Pradesha Kurubara Sangha and hostel at Gandhinagar, Siddaramaiah said his intention from the beginning was to ensure education and hostel facilities for children from the Kuruba community. “I have always opposed the sanatanist RSS, the caste system, and superstitions. The RSS ideology divides society and works against labouring classes. That is why I have consistently stood against them,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the demand for a new building had been pending for years. “After much persuasion, the old hundred-year-old structure has now been demolished, and construction of the new building will be completed within 18 months without compromising on quality,” he assured.

Siddaramaiah traced the history of the Kuruba Sangha and the Kaginele Peetha, recalling how, as Transport Minister in 1988, he had celebrated the 500th birth anniversary of Kanakadasa and proposed the formation of a Gurupeetha for the community. “At that time, the association was burdened with a debt of Rs 3 crore. We cleared that debt and saved the institution,” he said.

The Chief Minister reminisced about his early education and mentors, crediting Rajappa Master and Prof. Nanjundaswamy for shaping his academic and political journey. “If I hadn’t entered politics, the Kuruba Sangha’s building and Kaginele Peetha might not have survived,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said the government has initiated the construction of 600 community halls for the Kuruba community across the state, apart from providing land and buildings in Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, and Davangere. “I also established the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and the Sangolli Development Authority,” he said. He expressed his gratitude to several leaders including Mukudappa, Shivanna, Masti, Siddalingaiah, and Naganna for their support in protecting and promoting community assets.

“Some people who know this history remain silent. But since they don’t speak, I am compelled to. This is the truth and part of history,” Siddaramaiah declared. “I worked for all communities”

“That is why people from all castes, classes, and religions in Karnataka love me. I am indebted to them for their blessings,” he said.