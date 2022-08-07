IAF chief reviews and flies indigenous aircraft in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected and flew indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1 'Tejas,' Light Combat Helicopter, and HTT-40, said sources on Friday.

The Indian Air Force chief was in Bengaluru for two days and reviewed the aircraft that would be integrated into the IAF as part of its drive toward 'AtmaNirbhartaInDefence.'

"CAS was on a two-day visit to Bengaluru where he flew the #indigenous platforms, Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1 'Tejas', Light Combat Helicopter & HTT-40, which are being inducted into #IAF as part of its drive towards AtmaNirbhartaInDefence," the IAF tweeted.

Taking note of the situation, the IAF Chief also interacted with the test team.

"The CAS was shown upgrades to the Tejas programme as well as the capabilities of the other two indigenous systems. He also spoke with the test crew and designers to have a better understanding of the present situation and future plans," the IAF said.