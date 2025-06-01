IEEE Student Branch Inaugurated at Sridevi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Tumakuru

Tumakuru: The IEEE Student Branch was formally inaugurated at the Sridevi Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET), marking the institute’s entry into the global network of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The event was attended by faculty, students, and representatives from the IEEE Bangalore Section.

Dr. Parameshachari B D, Vice Chair (MDC), IEEE Bangalore Section and Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, addressed the gathering as the chief guest. He spoke about the significance of IEEE student branches in promoting technical collaboration and skill development. He also highlighted the relevance of various IEEE technical societies such as the Computer Society, Power & Energy Society, and Signal Processing Society, and urged students to engage in activities like workshops, hackathons, and collaborative projects.

Prof. Devendra Gowda, Co-Chair, Student Activities Committee, IEEE Bangalore Section, delivered a talk on the benefits of IEEE membership, available student awards, and the importance of active participation in professional organisations for career development.

Dr. Narendra Viswanath, Principal of SIET, emphasised the role of professional bodies in supporting students' academic and technical growth. He commended the initiative and stated that the institution would extend necessary support to the branch’s activities.

Chairman of Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust, Dr. M R Hulinayaka, and Director of HR and IT, M S Patil, conveyed their support for the new student branch.

Dr. Prasanna Kumar M, the IEEE Branch Counsellor at SIET, provided an overview of the newly formed student branch, outlining its objectives related to professional development and technical engagement.