Illicit relationship ends in murder

Tension prevailed in Yeshwanthpur’s Mutyalamma Nagar after a 32-year-old man was beaten to death over an alleged illicit relationship. The deceased, Narasimharaju, was reportedly assaulted by the relatives of a married woman with whom he was allegedly involved. A murder case has been registered at the Yeshwanthpur police station.

According to police sources, the woman had visited Narasimharaju’s house last Saturday. Her relatives, who came to know about this, immediately went to his residence. A group of four to five men allegedly dragged him out of the house and brutally assaulted him along the roadside. When Narasimharaju’s mother attempted to intervene, she too was attacked. Severely injured and bleeding profusely, Narasimharaju was rushed to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members of the deceased have accused the woman and her relatives of being directly responsible for the death. They expressed anger that even though a murder case has been filed, the police have not yet arrested the accused. This delay has caused frustration among the victim’s relatives and locals.

Yeshwanthpur police have taken up the investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide clarity on the exact cause of death. Based on the findings, further action will be initiated against the accused.

Local residents expressed concern over the rise in cases where individuals take the law into their own hands under the pretext of moral policing or personal disputes. Police presence has been increased in the area following the incident.