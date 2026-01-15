‘The Raja Saab’ Day 6 Box Office Update: Telugu Screen Earnings Cross ₹5 Crore

Box Office Performance

In its sixth day, The Raja Saab box office collection Rs5.25 million throughout India throughout all the languages which brought the total amount to Rs124.65 million as per early data from Sacnilk.

Prabhas Raja Saab earnings Rs6.6 million on the fourth day. Telugu dominating at Rs 4.98 crore. Hindi with Rs 1.5 million, Tamil with Rs 7.25 lakhs, Kannada three lakhs, and Malayalam Rs 2 lakh. Days 5 and 6 saw small decrease down to Rs4.8 crore, however collections were up again the following day.

Theatre Occupancy Details

In the Telugu version, the overall the residency for the day 6 reached 26.8 percent. Morning shows braked the most at 14.52 percent, and the evening and autumn shows climbed up to 27.55 percent and 33.91 probabilities, independently. The nighttime shows remained the same at 31.23 percent.

The Hindi version had a lower occupancy all-around at 11.97 percent Morning shows at 5.22 percent, afternoon shows at 12.61 percent, and evening shows at 11.91 percentage, and at evening shows increasing to 18.12 percent.

Critical Response

In the words of the ETimes, "The film's attempt to examine a genre that's rarely seen in mainstream Telugu film is admirable and the fantasy-driven storyline is a promising one. But, the unfocused script and the lack of execution keep it from fully achieving its potential.