In a first, GPS fixed to Pelican's wings in Kokkare Bellur

Mandya: A team of scientists from Forest Research Institute(FRI) , Dehradun, has succeeded in installing GPS on Pelicans (Hejjarle in Kannada ) at Kokkare Bellur birds sanctuary in

Maddur taluk of the district with the aim of studying the bird's habitat, its diet and its movement route. For the first time in the country, the installation of a special GPS track for the Pelican bird has taken place, and through this, Kokkare Bellur bird sanctuary has witnessed a historic day.

The GPS track brought from Greece will be helpful in tracking the bird's travel route. All the information about the bird , its movement , where they stay, and what their activities are can be known through tracking.

The scientists said that they will get the exact information about the origin of the pelican which is going to travel up to Sri Lanka and Myanmar. A GPS tracker sourced from Greece will be automatically charged by solar light has been successfully attached to the wing of a pelicans bird.

It will send all the information of bird migration route to forest officials for at least 4 years. The birds coming to Kokkarebellur bird sanctuary every year in October and disappear after two months. This bird breed is usually found only in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka.