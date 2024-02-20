In a first, KSRTC issues accident relief of Rs 10 lakh to dependent

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai minister, Ramalinga Reddy and S R Srinivas (Vasu), Chairman KSRTC issued Rs 10 lakh Accident Relief amount to the dependent of passenger who died in an accident while travelling.

The corporation was paying accident compensation of Rs 3 lakhs to the dependents of passengers who died in accidents while travelling in our buses.

In order to provide more financial assistance to the dependents, the corporation has enhanced relief amount to Rs 10 lakhs w.e.f 1st January 2024.

On 4 February 2024 when bus no KA-13-F-2261 of Channarayapatna Depot of Hassan Division plying on Bangalore-Dharmasthala route met with accident while negotiating in a curve near Bhage, Sakleshpura and G N Amruth aged 34, a passenger of the bus died on the spot.

On Monday, the father of the deceased G D Nagaraj has been paid Rs 10 lakhs compensation relief and consoled. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told that accidents causes innumerable loss to the family and it is difficult to bear the loss. In order to own the responsibility the Corporation has brought this scheme and recently Corporation has issued Thermal flask to the night shift drivers for storing coffee/tea/hot water.

KSRTC Chairman informed that the Corporation has taken many remedial measures to prevent accidents and consoled the dependent of the deceased.