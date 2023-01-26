Inauguration of Gandhi statue deferred due to ‘improper shape’

Hassan: The newly constructed statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on MG Road in the city has caused a lot of discussions in the city. Gandhiji's body shape was mutilated and the public expressed outrage on this defect. The unveiling of the statue was supposed to take place on Thursday to mark 74th Republic Day. But the district administration cancelled the program after protests.

Hassan is known for several ancient sculptures including the world-famous Gommateshwara. Hassan is known as the cradle of sculpture. But there has been a lot of outrage among the public regarding the defacement of the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Bhavan was constructed in Hassan on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Besides, a statue of Gandhi was erected in the premises of Gandhi Bhavan and the statue was defaced. Social activist Maria Joseph has demanded action against the contractors who gave improper shape to the Gandhi statue.

Joseph said that a criminal case should be registered against those who have defaced the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Further, action should be taken against those who portray national leaders like Ambedkar and Gandhiji in this way. Also, a case should be registered against the contractor who carried out this work. He asked whether the district administration has not taken any notice in this regard.

'This waste of public tax money is condemnable. Expert advice should be sought while constructing such artwork'. Social activist Maria Joseph demanded that the district administration should take action against those involved in the incident. Not only the idol of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but also the idols of his followers who were in the forefront of the freedom struggle were also defaced.

Deputy Commissioner M S Archana has issued an announcement cancelling the inauguration programme as there was outrage over the shape and form of the Gandhi statue. It has been decided to repair the statue of Gandhiji built in the premises of Gandhi Bhavan, and then inaugurate the building.

The DC has instructed the Nirmidhi Kendra to repair the statues by skilled artists immediately. The district administration said that the inauguration of Gandhi Bhavan, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed for the purpose of inaugurating the statue after it is repaired. Also, Information and Public Department Commissioner Harsha has instructed to inaugurate the building after repairing the artworks.