Inclusive development of the coast to be undertaken

Mangaluru: MA Gafoor formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Coastal Development Board in a ceremony held at Kudmul Rangarao Mini Purabhavana in the city on Monday. In his inauguration address, Gafoor emphasised that the state government’s implementation of its “five guarantee schemes” has already contributed significant improvements in public welfare, and he pledged to live up to the mandate to spur development along Karnataka’s coast.

Gafoor said his remit covers the 350-kilometre stretch from Talapady to Karwar, and he intends to work in consultation with both past and current ministers overseeing coastal districts in shaping a master plan for the region under the board’s new regulation framework. He noted that the government has elevated the former Coastal Authority into a full-fledged Development Board as promised in the election manifesto, and that necessary policies and statutes will now guide its operations.

At the function, Pradeep Disozha, Secretary of the Coastal Board, delivered the welcome speech.

Among those in attendance were former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, Ramanath Rai, MLC Ivan Disoja, Manjunath Bhandari, Mamta Gatti (Chairperson of Coastal Development Corporation), local leaders Sadashiv Ullal, J.R. Lobo, Jayaprakash Hegde, Padmaraj, Chetan Bengre, Shellet Pinto, Lavanya Ballal, Prabha Kulai, T.M. Shaheed, Vishwaskumar Das, Ashok Kodavoor, and Prasad Konchan.

Former minister Madhu Bangarappa also spoke, defending the guarantee schemes and asserting that the state government had implemented them cost-effectively and without commission.

He claimed that the central government has borrowed or replicated many aspects of the guarantee schemes, and criticised the opposition for its accusations.

Gafoor’s chairmanship begins at a time when coastal development is under renewed focus, and stakeholders will be watching how the Board balances environmental, economic, and social needs across the sensitive coastal belt.