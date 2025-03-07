India Paddle Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Karnataka

Mangaluru : The India Paddle Festival 2025, the country’s premier international Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) event, began on Friday at Sasihithlu Beach, with over 100 participants from India and abroad competing in high-intensity races and skill workshops. The festival, sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour, runs until March 9.

Inaugurating the event, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP from Dakshina Kannada, said, “Tourism and adventure sports go hand in hand. Events like this not only boost coastal tourism but also encourage young athletes to take up water sports professionally."

The opening day saw international SUP champions like Daniel Hasulyo and Christian Andersen mentoring young Indian paddlers. The highlight was a spirited exhibition race flagged off by Capt. Chowta, followed by a Tulu folk music performance by Alva Kuuto.

Day two will feature technical distance races in multiple categories, including men’s, women’s, and junior divisions. Adding to the adrenaline rush, the Mantra Adventure Film Festival will screen a selection of Indian adventure documentaries.

With stand-up paddling gaining traction in India, the festival underscores the sport’s rising popularity, particularly after India secured its first-ever quota in surfing for the Asian Games.

The festival is supported by Incredible India, Karnataka Tourism, and local surfing organisations.
















