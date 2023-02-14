India set to clock $5 bn def exports by 2025

Bengaluru: India rejuvenated its defence production in the last eight-nine years and will now move fast to join the world's largest defence manufacturing nations riding on favorable economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. After inaugurating Asia's largest air show 'Aero India 2023' at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Modi said the event, which was earlier considered just a window to "sell to India", is showcasing the nation's strength as a potential defence partner and noted that India is now exporting defence equipment to 75 countries.

Listing various reforms and achievements in the sector, Modi sought to project India as an attractive investment destination to produce military hardware and said it is looking at increasing defence exports from USD 1.5 billion to USD five billion by 2024-25. Two F-35A supersonic multirole aircraft of the US Air Force were among the major attractions at the event. In the presence of top executives of several Indian and leading foreign defence majors, the prime minister said made-in-India platforms like Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and INS Vikrant are shining examples of India's true potential in the defence manufacturing sector. Modi said that Bengaluru's sky is "bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India".

"This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too," he said. Highlighting the Indian Air Force's commitment to self-reliance in defence, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flew the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft during an air show. The aircraft was one of the 10 Tejas that participated in the flypast witnessed by the prime minister Army chief General Manoj Pande flew in a Light Combat Helicopter. "The New India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort. We are geared up. We are bringing a revolution in every sector on the path of reforms. The country, which was the biggest defence importer for decades, is now exporting defence equipment to 75 countries of the world," he said.

The prime minister said the country's defence exports have increased six times in the last five years and India exported more than 1.5 billion dollars worth of defence equipment in 2021-22. "You are also aware that defence is an area where technology, market and business are considered very complicated. "Despite this, India has transformed its defence sector within the last 8-9 years. However, we consider this to be just the beginning. We are aiming to increase this export figure from 1.5 billion to 5 billion dollars by 2024-25," he said. Modi said the efforts made during the period will act as a launch pad for India.

The US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero India here on Monday, triggering huge interests and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event. The two jets, F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru after their respective journey from Utah and Alaska air force bases in the US. Indian military officials said it is for the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force landed in India. The arrival of two F-35A jets, known as the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, came in the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine and renewed resolve by India and the US to further consolidate their defence and security partnership. In addition to the two F-35s, an F-16 fighting Falcon duo from the US Air Force will conduct daily aerial demonstrations to showcase the capability of one of the force's leading fighter jets.