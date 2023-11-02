Indian youth trapped in Cambodia pleads for help to return home

Chikkamagaluru: A young man from Mahalgodu village in, Balehonnur taluk has fallen victim to a fraudulent network while working in Cambodia and is now pleading for help to return to India.



The case revolves around Ashok, who was lured by a job opportunity with a company called Crown Casino by a private agency three months ago. He received an offer letter promising an $800 monthly salary and was instructed to come to Cambodia immediately. However, upon arriving in Cambodia, Ashok realized that he had fallen into a fraudulent network.

He has been subjected to severe conditions and is desperate to return to India. Ashok's father, Suresh, has made an emotional appeal, stating, "I request the central and state government to do something to hand over my son to us. They have demanded Rs 13 lakh to send my son back to India. We don't have that much money. They are torturing my son every day and threatening to kill him if we don't pay in the next two days.

Reports suggest that innocent youths of Indian origin are being called to Cambodia on tourist visas and later converted to business visas. These young individuals are often enticed with promises of an $800 monthly salary but are instead held hostage in dire circumstances. Ashok and another young man from Koppa have reached out for help, and authorities are being urged to take action and facilitate their safe return to India.

Ashok's family is anxiously awaiting his return, while his plea has drawn attention to the need for greater vigilance and measures to protect Indian citizens from fraudulent schemes abroad.