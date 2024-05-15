Hyderabad: IMD predicts two days of rains in city

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) officials have revealed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in many parts of Greater Hyderabad for the next two days due to the influence of the surface trough.

The sun that had been shining until recently has subsided. Temperatures are almost back to normal. Officials said that the maximum temperature in the city from morning to night was 35.9 degrees, minimum 23.5 degrees and air humidity was 38 percent. IMD Hyderabad issues a yellow alert due to expected rainfall.

According to the weather department, the department has forecasted five days of rainfall in Telangana. Thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are expected across the state until Saturday, May 18. In light of the expected rainfall, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for all districts in the state. For tomorrow, the department has forecasted rainfall in all districts; however, there is no yellow alert for Medak district.

On May 16, all districts except Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy are likely to receive rainfall. Meanwhile, the temperature in the state has declined drastically due to the recent rains.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in the state has dropped to as low as 32.5 degrees Celsius, recorded in Khammam district.