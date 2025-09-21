India’s sovereign AI BharatGen secures Rs 988.6 crore Under India AI Mission

Bengaluru: Bharat Gen, India’s ﬁrst government-backed multimodal Sovereign AI ﬂagship initiative, has been awarded funding of Rs 988.6 crore by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The formal announcement was made by Union Minister of Electronics G IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, during an event at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi.

The allocation positions BharatGen as the foremost beneﬁciary of the Rs 1,500 crore IndiaAI Mission 2025, highlighting its central role in building India’s sovereign AI ecosystem. The funding will help BharatGen create powerful AI models, including Large Language and Multimodal Models with up to one trillion parameters, as well as smaller models designed for speciﬁc uses.