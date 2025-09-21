Live
- 3K run organised on World Sparrow Day
- Freelancer falls prey to fake stock trading app, loses Rs 86 lakh
- HC CJ urges CM to upgrade facilities in courts
- Bengaluru police raid 1,500 rowdy sheeters’ homes in late-night crackdown
- Notorious rowdy-sheeter externed for one year
- Ed Sheeran reflects on a decade of unhappiness: Work consumed my life
- Revanth to inaugurate palm oil factory in Siddipet soon
- Decision on new party still under consideration: Kavitha
- Revanth suffering from Kishan Reddy phobia
- Bhatti pledges financial support to women
India’s sovereign AI BharatGen secures Rs 988.6 crore Under India AI Mission
Highlights
Bengaluru: Bharat Gen, India’s ﬁrst government-backed multimodal Sovereign AI ﬂagship initiative, has been awarded funding of Rs 988.6 crore by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The formal announcement was made by Union Minister of Electronics G IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, during an event at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi.
The allocation positions BharatGen as the foremost beneﬁciary of the Rs 1,500 crore IndiaAI Mission 2025, highlighting its central role in building India’s sovereign AI ecosystem. The funding will help BharatGen create powerful AI models, including Large Language and Multimodal Models with up to one trillion parameters, as well as smaller models designed for speciﬁc uses.
