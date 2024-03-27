Infection in children spikes as summer heat rises

Bengaluru: This year Bengaluru is hotter than last year, as the rise in temperature has created a record. The people of the city have succumbed to the scorching sun’s effect. Temperatures have risen in the capital city of Bengaluru along with the state. There will be similar maximum temperature for the next few days. Currently, along with the beginning of summer, the health problems of small children are also increasing.

Along with summer, various infections have started in children. Various health problems including Candida infection, fungal infection, viral infection, skin infection, diarrhoea are seen. If compared to last year, this year 15% to 20% of children have candida, fungal, viral, skin infection along with diarrhoea. Therefore, doctors are advising parents to be a little more careful about the health of their children.

The problem of illness among children has increased since summer and now these diseases are spreading quickly from one to another. This leads to various problems on children’s health. If a child in the house is found with this kind of illness, it spreads rapidly to everyone. And due to the problem of drinking water, the health of many children has increased.

Therefore, the parents have advised the children to drink hot water till the end of the summer, to take proper precautions not to consume too much water and not to allow outside food service.

In addition, during summer, children suffer from many health problems such as constipation, dehydration, indigestion, sun strokes, skin allergies and indigestion. So, doctors have advised the parents to be careful.

Parents should avoid as much as possible not to expose their children to the sun. A very serious problem is likely to occur if the body temperature rises to 40 C or more. In some cases, heat stroke is also possible, which can be life-threatening. Therefore, until the temperature decreases in the next few days, one should be careful not to expose themselves to the sun from 11 am to 4 pm.