Infosys urges employees to use Namma Metro’s Yellow Line to beat traffic

Bengaluru: With the launch of the much-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line, Infosys has encour-aged its employees to use the new route to reduce traffic congestion and enjoy a smoother commute.

In an email to employees, the company highlighted the benefits of the Yellow Line, es-pecially during peak hours, calling it a “convenient and time-saving travel option.” In-fosys Foundation has also arranged feeder buses from Konappana Agrahara Metro Station to its satellite offices in Electronics City, timed to match train arrivals during rush hours.

To further ease the commute, a dedicated skywalk connects the Metro station directly to Infosys Metro Plaza, where employees can enter upon showing their ID cards.

Yellow Line schedule

Trains on the Yellow Line run between RV Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations. Services begin at 6:30 a.m. from both ends (7:00 a.m. on Sundays), with trains operating every 25 minutes until late evening. The last train leaves Bommasandra at 11:15 p.m. and RV Road at 11:50 p.m.

The one-way journey takes about 35 minutes, covering 16 stations, and costs Rs 60 for a full stretch. Tokens, NCMC cards, BMRCL smart cards, and QR tickets are accepted.

Strong passenger response on Day One

Commercial operations began on Monday morning, with the first train departing at 6:30 a.m. from RV Road. While initial passenger numbers were low in the first two hours, trains quickly filled up after 8:00 a.m., remaining packed throughout the journey. Cur-rently, only three trains operate on the route, contributing to crowding.The Yellow Line trains feature digital display screens showing upcoming stations, emergency contact numbers, and route details in both Kannada and English. Security was tight at stations, with BMRCL staff on hand to assist passengers.

However, parking remains a challenge at interchange stations, with nearby streets fill-ing up with two-wheelers early in the morning, forcing latecomers to search extensively for space.

Travel timings between key stations

From Bommasandra, trains reach Biocon Hebbagodi in 1.18 minutes, Hosa Road in 8.11 minutes, Kudlu Gate in 11.01 minutes, Central Silk Board in 15.19 minutes, Jaya-deva Hospital in 17.47 minutes, and RV Road in just over 21 minutes.

With the Yellow Line now operational, Bengaluru’s southern commuters — including thousands of IT employees — can expect faster, more predictable travel times, especial-ly if companies follow Infosys’s lead in promoting public transport use.