Inmates Protest at Kalaburagi Jail Over Restrictions on Ramzan Food Items
Kalaburagi: A protest erupted inside Kalaburagi Central Jail after authorities refused to allow inmates to receive biryani and fruits from outside for Ramzan. The incident took place on the jail premises, where a group of Muslim inmates expressed their discontent over the restrictions.
Videos of the protest, showing prisoners shouting and pulling at the jail gates, have gone viral. The agitation, which began at the jail’s ‘D’ gate and extended to the ‘A’ gate, prompted the intervention of the jail superintendent, who arrived at the scene to address the situation.
According to sources, inmates have been allowed to receive fruits during Ramzan in previous years. However, the authorities imposed restrictions this time, leading to unrest among the prisoners. Following the protest, jail officials reportedly conducted security checks before allowing the distribution of fruits to the inmates. The situation was later brought under control.