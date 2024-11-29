Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024' showcasing vibrancy of northeast
- POSH Committee in Film Chamber
- Inscriptions Discovered in Shikaripura
- Cyclone Fengal to Bring Rainfall
- Udupi Records Decline in HIV/AIDS Cases
- Vidaamuyarchi Teaser: Action-Packed and Dialogue-Free, 'Thala' Ajith Impresses with an Intriguing Teaser!
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Celebrates Dheeksha Day: Honoring KCR’s Historic Sacrifice for Telangana".
- Is the Indian Auto Sector Ready for Energy-efficient Manufacturing?
- Transform your home this winter with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree, live until December 5, 2024
- CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation
Just In
Inscriptions Discovered in Shikaripura
Believed to Belong to Kalyani Chalukya Era
Shivamogga : Researchers have uncovered two ancient inscriptions from the Kalyani Chalukya period in Kalmane village of Shikaripura taluk. These inscriptions, dated to 1084 CE, shed light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.
Found near the Bannikalamma temple, the inscriptions reportedly document a donation made to Lord Mallikarjuna. The discovery was made by a team from the Hampi Archaeological Museum during their field study in the area.
The inscriptions feature intricate carvings, including depictions of Surya, the Sun god, Chandra, the Moon god, a person engaged in Linga pooja, a water pot, and a cow with its calf, symbolising religious and cultural practices of the era.
This significant find adds to the understanding of the Kalyani Chalukya dynasty's contributions to art, architecture, and devotion in Karnataka.