Inscriptions Discovered in Shikaripura

Shivamogga : Researchers have uncovered two ancient inscriptions from the Kalyani Chalukya period in Kalmane village of Shikaripura taluk. These inscriptions, dated to 1084 CE, shed light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.

Found near the Bannikalamma temple, the inscriptions reportedly document a donation made to Lord Mallikarjuna. The discovery was made by a team from the Hampi Archaeological Museum during their field study in the area.

The inscriptions feature intricate carvings, including depictions of Surya, the Sun god, Chandra, the Moon god, a person engaged in Linga pooja, a water pot, and a cow with its calf, symbolising religious and cultural practices of the era.

This significant find adds to the understanding of the Kalyani Chalukya dynasty's contributions to art, architecture, and devotion in Karnataka.