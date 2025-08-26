Inspiring young minds through art

Bengaluru: On the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day, Athulya Senior Care, India’s leading premium assisted living provider, organized a vibrant art competition at Auden Public School under the theme #CaringForASenior.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 250 students, who beautifully expressed the values of empathy, respect, and love for the elderly through their creative artworks. From heartfelt sketches to colorful paintings, the young artists captured the essence of cherishing and honoring our seniors.

Speaking about the initiative, Srinivasan G, Founder and CEO-Athulya Senior Care spokesperson said “This competition goes beyond art; it is about instilling compassion and responsibility in the younger generation. Through initiatives like #CaringForASenior, we aim to encourage children to recognize and celebrate the wisdom, experiences, and contributions of our seniors, while fostering stronger intergenerational bonds.”

Winners of the competition were felicitated with certificates and exciting prizes, and all participants were appreciated for their efforts. The event created a memorable experience not only for the students but also for teachers and parents, reinforcing the importance of caring for the elderly in today’s changing family structures. With this initiative, Athulya Senior Care continues its mission of shaping a society where ageing is celebrated with dignity, love, and care.