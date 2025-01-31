Intel Unnati Lab and Certification Program Launched at MIT Manipal

Manipal: The Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched the Intel Unnati – Artificial Intelligence Data Centric Lab under the Intel Unnati Certification programs. The event was held recently.

The chief guest, Mr. Girish H, National Business Manager for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Unnati at Intel India, highlighted the significance of the Intel Unnati Initiative in addressing the demand for upskilling in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). He emphasised the need for India to be technologically empowered, with Intel playing a crucial role in this mission.

“This initiative will not only foster innovation by merging creativity with technology but will also bridge the gap between academia and industry. It will equip students with valuable insights into technological advancements, preparing them for the digital industry,” said MAHE Vice-Chancellor, Lt. Gen. Dr. M.D. Venkatesh, who attended as the guest of honour. He further expressed satisfaction with the program’s inclusivity, as it caters to a wide range of professions, including healthcare professionals.

Cmdr (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director of MIT Manipal, underscored the importance of non-IT students and professionals acquiring AI-related skills to adapt to the rapidly changing industrial ecosystem. He noted that the certification program offers a suitable platform for this transition.

Providing an overview of the initiative, Prof. Nithesh Naik, the Intel Unnati Program Coordinator, detailed the lab’s different verticals and the annual industrial training program offered by Intel Unnati. He explained that this training provides MIT students the opportunity to solve real-time problems under the mentorship of Intel professionals. Prof. Naik also encouraged students to participate in competitions organised by Intel Unnati to further enhance their skills.

Dr. Arunachal V. Chandavar, Head of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at MIT, expressed confidence in the lab’s potential to empower students by fostering advanced technological adoption.

The program’s coordinators, Prof. Suhas Kowshik and Dr. Pavan Hiremath, were also present at the launch, lending their expertise to this transformative initiative.

The Intel Unnati program aims to broaden access to technology infrastructure in educational institutions while promoting technology inclusion. By focusing on cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, the initiative offers a robust platform for students and professionals across various disciplines to expand their technical expertise.