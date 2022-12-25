Int'l passengers subjected to thermal screening at Bengaluru's KIA

Bengaluru: As per the Government of India's recommendation to address the Covid situation in light of the rise of infections in China, which has now become a global concern, international passengers arriving at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were subjected to thermal screening beginning on Saturday morning.

As two percent of the passengers on the trip were chosen at random for Covid testing, passengers who arrived on a Singapore Airlines flight were the first to go through screening.

In accordance with government's directives, KIA began screening on Thursday at 10 am for international travellers arriving at all airports. At the arrivals bay, thermal sensors checked the body temperatures of the Singaporean travellers. Health officials chose two percent of the more than 200 passengers who disembarked for Covid testing.

Swabs were taken in less a minute, and after that, passengers were free to head to immigration. In the event that the RT PCR test findings are positive for Covid-19, health department personnel will test the samples and notify the passengers within 24 hours, according to a KIA official.

Youngsters under the age of 12 are excluded from post-arrival testing, however symptomatic children will have a viral swab test.

Similar to this, arriving adult travellers who exhibit virus symptoms must go to the health counter at the airport arrival area and will be immediately isolated, according to airport officials.

All arriving overseas passengers have been subject to thermal screening since Saturday, mostly in the early morning when there are a lot of flights landing. According to sources, the screening at KIA will continue until further instructions from the central and state health departments.

All arriving passengers who are asymptomatic are need to isolate themselves for a brief period of time, per government protocol.